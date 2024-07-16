NEET: NTA, high-level committee receives over 37K public suggestions; committee may meet students

In the latest, it is reported that over 37,000 public suggestions were received by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the high-level committee set up by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to ensure fair and transparent conduct of examinations, as stated in a report by Times of India.

As per sources, it is speculated that the committee, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) head K Radhakrishnan, has plans to meet the students whose suggestions are being reviewed.

To recall, on June 22, the MoE announced that it constituted a high-level committee of experts under the chairmanship of Dr K RadhaKrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO and Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur to ensure fair and transparent conduct of examinations. This came in light of the allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam and University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

The expert committee met for the first time on June 24 and stated that the priority is to elicit from the students and parents their concerns and suggestions. It is expected to share its recommendations by August 24.

As reported by Times of India, sources disclosed that the committee has called upon various agencies with extensive experience in conducting exams along with officials from NTA, National Medical Commission (NMC), UGC, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Board of Education (NBE).

In an exclusive with TOI, a source said, "It (the committee) is also analysing the NTA's exam processes from the beginning, including question setting, patterns and logistics for transferring physical question papers. The panel is expected to make suggestions in these areas as well."