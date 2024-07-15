TN: Tamizharan students organisation protests to demand scrapping of NEET

The members of the Tamizharan students organisation on Sunday, July 14, took out a procession in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, demanding the scrapping of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medicine courses.

The students gathered at Tilakar Thidal near Thanjavur Big Temple and marched through the Big Temple road, Thanjavur Rail Over Bridge (membalam), Medical College road, and reached the Annai Sathya Stadium where they raised slogans against NEET.

The students were carrying placards demanding the Government of India to scrap NEET as it robs the educational rights of Tamil Nadu students, imposing a single education system on culturally diverse states through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus for NEET, straight jacketing the plural culture of the country through all India entrance exams for various courses.

They also alleged the NEET is being imposed for the profit of the private medical colleges and pan-India coaching institutions. They also demanded reverting the subject of education in the constitution from the Concurrent list to the State List.

EV Seerthi, District Secretary of the Tamizharan students organisation led the procession and the protest.

The irregularities of NEET have compelled several student groups across India to protest. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and others have already been organising large-scale protests including Parliament marches and protests at Jantar Mantar and so on.