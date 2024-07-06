West Bengal yet to receive response from Centre on conducting its own medical entrance exam?

Today, Saturday, July 6, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu sought the scrapping of the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET), stated a report by PTI.

Further, Basu demanded that the states be allowed to conduct their entrance exams for medical courses as was the practice earlier.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the pre-counselling fair organised by the Association of Professional Academic Institutions, he said the irregularities in NEET have plunged the future of 23 lakh students into uncertainty.

Basu said his government has already written to the Centre regarding this but is yet to get a reply.

"Before the academic year 2016-17, medical entrance exams were conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board transparently, and there used to be no controversy over it," he claimed.

Basu also alleged the Centre's attitude was against the federal structure of the country.

"In a democracy, you cannot ignore the opinions of the state governments, you cannot disregard the states that are run by non-BJP governments," he said.

Basu said the Centre's mishandling of the University Grants Permission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam jeopardised the careers of lakhs of teaching job aspirants in higher educational institutions.

On the pending students' union elections in colleges, he said, "We are positive about it. The process will begin after Durga Puja. With the emergence of digital media, a fourth industrial revolution has begun," he said.