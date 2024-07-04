Who is Aman Singh? The latest accused to be arrested by CBI in NEET UG irregularities case

Aman Singh, an alleged co-conspirator in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate - (NEET-UG) paper leak case was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday, Wednesday, July 3. He was arrested from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, informed officials as stated in a report by PTI.

It may be noted that this is the sixth arrest made in connection to the NEET UG irregularities case. Earlier arrests were made of the principal and vice-principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school and two other persons. They allegedly offered a safe haven for NEET candidates, from where, burnt question papers were recovered.

The CBI has registered as many as six FIRs in connection to the case.

While in Bihar, the cases are about paper leaks, in Gujarat and Rajasthan it is about cheating and impersonation.

On a reference from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, CBI filed an FIR of its own to carry out a "comprehensive investigation" into the medical exam irregularities.

Irregularities in NEET UG have vexed candidates to no end. While students groups have taken to the streets to protest against this "injustice", the other have taken the legal route and moved the Supreme Court to file cases against the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA).