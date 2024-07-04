"Slight reduction in students from lower-income backgrounds": Expert on Australia doubling int'l student visa fee

A

The current scenario in Australia for international education is different the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) and Canada.

Visa requirements have become stricter, with tougher criteria from universities making admissions more difficult. Many students are struggling to meet these high standards, leading to a decrease in the number of students going to Australia.

The combination of complex visa processes and stringent university requirements has made it harder for international students to pursue their education in Australia, resulting in a decline in student numbers.