HC appreciates Delhi gov't for distribution of textbooks to students in schools

The Delhi High Court, today, Thursday, July 4, appreciated the Delhi government's education department for completing the exercise of distributing textbooks to students in all government schools. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The high court, which had earlier questioned the city authorities over the delay in the distribution of books, was informed by Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi that now the work has been done.

"Very good…It shows that when there is a will, there is a way,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The bench further said, "This court puts on record its appreciation for the work done by the Directorate of Education."

Furthermore, "The high court closed the proceedings in the petition filed by NGO Social Jurist, represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, highlighting non-supply of educational material and statutory benefits including uniforms and notebooks to students of government schools even after the commencement of the new academic session."

In other news from Delhi's education sector, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said she had directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw transfer orders for 5,000 teachers that were issued without her directions. This was stated in a report by PTI.

To recall, according to a statement which was released on Monday, July 1, Atishi has instructed the education secretary to immediately withdraw the recent mandatory transfer orders for teachers who have served in the same school for over 10 years.