NEET UG Godra Case: Owner of a private school in Gujarat arrested by CBI

The latest development in the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities is that a private school owner has been held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to public prosecutor Rakesh Thakor, on June 30, Sunday, Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in the Panchmahal district where the exam was conducted, was arrested in the early hours from his residence.

Additionally, it is said that Patel is now being taken to Ahmedabad by the CBI to acquire his remand. "As the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat government, a CBI team will produce him (Dixit Patel) before a designated court in Ahmedabad to acquire his remand," said Thakor, as stated in a report by PTI.

Jay Jalaram School was one of the designated centres where the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5. Moreover, Patel is the sixth person to be arrested in this case, wherein, the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing the test.

In other news, the test conducting agency National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised scorecard for candidates who appeared for a re-test of NEET UG on June 23, 2024.

A notice issued in this regard dated June 30 read, "It is now informed that revised Score Cards of all Candidates of NEET(UG) 2024 (including of 1563 Candidates who appeared in the Re-Test on 23 June 2024), are being hosted on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/). Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective revised Score Cards."