TN gov't college student allegedly sexually harassed over phone; sit-in protests begin

The students of Tiru Vi Ka Government Arts College, Tiruvarur on Monday, December 30, staged a sit-in protest inside the college demanding action against a temporary assistant to the Physical Education Director. It is alleged the assistant sexually harassed a girl student over the phone a few months ago.The students led by Students' Federation of India (SFI) State Vice-President B Anand demanded compensation for the girl harassed. They also demanded appointment of a female Physical Education Director.

The protesting students also raised slogans against the sexual assault on Anna University students. After the police personnel held talks with the protesting students and assured action, the protest was withdrawn, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Pudhumai Penn scheme

With the extension of the benefits under the Pudhumai Penn scheme to those studied in Government Aided Schools, 4,411 more girl students studying in 95 colleges in Thanjavur district will get monthly assistance of Rs. 1,000.

This was disclosed at a function held at Kunthavai Naacchiyaar Government Arts College for Women (KNGAC) on Monday, December 30, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

After Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the extension of the scheme at Thoothukudi, the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan distributed the debit cards to the students from Thanjavur district colleges at KNGAC, Thanjavur. Until now, as many as 12,137 girl students who studied in Government Schools and were pursuing their undergraduate courses in 112 colleges in Thanjavur district were getting the assistance, the meeting was told.