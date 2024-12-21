“Parents were ready to throw children into the sea”: CCSF commando recalls Mumbai ferry accident rescue operation

When a tourist ship began sinking off the Mumbai coast, panicked parents considered throwing their children into the sea to save them. They were stopped by marine commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who swiftly intervened and assured them that everyone would be rescued.

Recounting the situation, CISF constable Amol Savant, part of the rescue team, said, “We saw people were ready to throw their children in the ocean water, thinking that they would be saved from the sinking ship.”

“I asked them not to panic and not attempt this. We took charge of the situation soon,” he told PTI.

On 18 December, a tragic maritime accident claimed the lives of 14 people when the tourist ferry Neel Kamal sank after a collision with a Navy vessel.

The ferry, which was en route to Elephanta Island from the Gateway of India, carried over 50 passengers at the time of the incident.

Savant and his team of CISF marine commandos were on patrol when the incident took place, and were able to respond to distress calls quickly. They navigated three to four kilometres to reach the ferry and began their rescue operation.

“When I saw the children hanging dangerously from whatever was left of the sinking ferry and their helpless parents crying, we knew we had to act fast,” Savant said.

He added, “We managed to rescue many, including children, by calming the passengers and acting decisively.”

The Maharashtra Maritime Board is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Search operations for missing persons are also underway.