“If the realisation hasn’t hit you yet…”: Zerodha’s post on work-life balance lauded by netizens

Zerodha's post on work-life balance has ignited internet buzz and led people to reconsider their priorities. In a move that has resonated with professionals across the country, the online broking firm has used social media to emphasise the necessity of work-life balance.
The Instagram post highlights the negative impacts of an unbalanced lifestyle, highlighting the importance of prioritising personal well-being and relationships over an ongoing cycle of professional commitments.
The graphical representation serves as a reminder of the transitory nature of time and the value of cherishing moments outside of the workplace, reports the Times of India.
Zerodha used a series of graphs in its post to show the grim realities of modern work life, comparing how much time people spend with coworkers to the time spent with their pets, parents, and even at home. The visuals highlight the disparity, leading viewers to consider their priorities.
"If the realisation hasn't hit you yet, swipe through again [work-life balance, explore page, career, office, family]," the caption of the post read.
The post not only sparked discussions about work-life balance, but it also provoked a critical examination of the current workplace culture.
“This is indeed a great comparison, people spent alot of years within professional circle, choosing them wisely is great professional choice (.sic),” a user commented.