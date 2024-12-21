“If the realisation hasn’t hit you yet…”: Zerodha’s post on work-life balance lauded by netizens

Zerodha's post on work-life balance has ignited internet buzz and led people to reconsider their priorities. In a move that has resonated with professionals across the country, the online broking firm has used social media to emphasise the necessity of work-life balance.

The Instagram post highlights the negative impacts of an unbalanced lifestyle, highlighting the importance of prioritising personal well-being and relationships over an ongoing cycle of professional commitments.

The graphical representation serves as a reminder of the transitory nature of time and the value of cherishing moments outside of the workplace, reports the Times of India.