UGC introduces guidelines for skill-based courses & micro-credentials | Details here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has rolled out new guidelines for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to incorporate skill-based courses and micro-credentials into their academic programmes, according to a report by India Today.

These initiatives aim to bridge the gap between traditional education and industry-relevant skills, equipping students with practical expertise to enhance their employability.



In a meeting held on November 13, the UGC approved these guidelines, which will soon be made available on its portal for public feedback. The academic programmes will now integrate courses in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, digital marketing, literary journalism, conflict resolution, and sustainable agriculture.

Highlighting the significance of the move, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the guidelines aim to meet the evolving demands of the job market and prepare the youth to contribute effectively to a globally competitive knowledge economy.



The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been a driving force behind this initiative. It emphasises the need to align academic instruction with the practical skills required by employers. Kumar further noted that skill-based courses and micro-credentials will be integrated into students' academic programmes to achieve this.



Additionally, multinational corporations (MNCs) interested in offering these courses at HEIs can seek UGC approval. With a focus on areas like logistics, digital payments, e-commerce, and sustainable practices, the guidelines are expected to open new career pathways for students and enhance self-employment opportunities.