Balancing the SAT with JEE and NEET

Success on the digital SAT lies in adopting a preparation strategy tailored to individual strengths and learning preferences. The test’s adaptive nature dynamically evaluates a student’s performance, making targeted preparation essential.

Structured programmes offered by coaching institutes provide discipline, expert guidance, and access to curated resources that help students build foundational knowledge and effective test-taking strategies.

Simultaneously, self-paced, adaptive learning tools like Khan Academy’s official SAT practice — developed in partnership with the College Board — empower students to focus on their specific areas for improvement. These tools include thousands of practice questions, instructional videos, and full-length practice tests aligned to the SAT format.

A blended approach, leveraging both coaching institutes and self-study tools, offers the best of both worlds. It ensures students are well-prepared to navigate the adaptive testing model, build confidence, and master the skills essential for success.