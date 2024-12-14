Delhi Police identifies accused behind bomb threat email to Paschim Vihar School

The Delhi Police Special Cell has identified a private school student as the person behind a bomb threat email sent to a school in Paschim Vihar, reported ANI.

According to police, the student had sent the threat to his own school.

After tracing the email's IP address, authorities were able to locate the student's home. During questioning, the student admitted to sending the email and was subsequently counselled. His parents were issued a warning to monitor his behaviour, though the student was not arrested.

The Special Cell confirmed that this individual is not connected to the series of group bomb threat emails that targeted multiple schools in Delhi on Friday, December 13.

Earlier today, several schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram, Ryan International School, and Vasant Kunj, received bomb threat emails. According to the Delhi Police, the emails were sent as part of a group message at 6:12 am from an address under the name "Barry Allah" at childrenofallah@outlook.com.

Upon receiving the threats, the schools informed the police, and bomb detection teams along with fire officials, were dispatched to investigate.

However, no suspicious materials were found at any of the locations, officials confirmed.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voiced serious concerns on Friday about the psychological impact of these ongoing threats on students.