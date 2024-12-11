One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme to include state universities; private varsities to join soon

The Central government’s ambitious One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme will provide over 18 million students across central and state-funded universities with access to international research journals starting January 1, 2025. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme last month, and its first phase will be executed over the next three years, reported PTI.

Partnership with global publishers

In a landmark move, 30 of the world’s leading publishers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), management, social sciences, and humanities have partnered with the government for ONOS. The list, as per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, includes major players such as:

Elsevier

Taylor and Francis

BMJ Journals

Cambridge University Press

Sage

Oxford University Press

Project Muse

Among others.

Access expanded beyond elite institutions

Until now, only Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and select central universities had access to these prestigious journals. Under ONOS, 6,380 higher education and research institutions will be covered, including 451 state public universities, 4,864 colleges, and 172 institutes of national importance.

“Earlier, institutions such as IITs or Central universities subscribed to a small set of journals related to specific disciplines, but under ONOS, all institutions will have access to 13,400 research journals,” said Abhay Karadikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

Private universities to be included in phase two

While the first phase focuses on central and state-funded universities, private institutions will likely be included in phase two, Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood revealed.



“The phase-one, to be executed over the next three years, will grant access to all the central and state-funded universities and colleges across India. After that, we plan to extend it to private institutions and eventually target universal access through all designated access points in all public in phase three," said Professor Sood.