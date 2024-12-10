UGC NET December 2024 registration: Last day to apply today, Dec 10 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2024 today, Tuesday, December 10, 2024. This was stated in a report by Zee News.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The payment window will remain open until December 11, 2024. Applicants can make corrections to their application forms during the correction window, which will be open from December 12 to 13, 2024.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from January 1 to 19, 2025.



Applicants must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form are either their own or that of their parents/guardians.

All official communications from the NTA will be sent exclusively to the registered email address or via SMS to the registered mobile number.



The UGC NET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam consists of two papers, both of which include objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Each question carries 2 marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. If a question is found to be incorrect or ambiguous, full marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted it.



The exam, which spans 83 subjects including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mass Communication, and Journalism, assesses candidates' eligibility for positions such as Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor roles in Indian institutions.



Steps to apply for UGC NET December 2024:



1. Visit the official website: http://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Log in using your application number and password.

3. Upload scanned documents, including a recent passport-sized photo and signature.

4. Pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

5. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.



The application fee is Rs 1,150 for General/Unreserved candidates, Rs 600 for General-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer: OBC-NCL category candidates, and Rs 325 for Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Third Gender candidates.

Payments can be made online via SBI, Canara, ICICI, HDFC Bank, or UPI.



For queries or assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.