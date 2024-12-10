QS Sustainability Rankings 2025: IIT Delhi, Kanpur among world's top 100 for environmental impact

The QS Sustainability rankings for 2025, which were released today, December 10, saw several higher education institutions from India ranking high in the list.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Delhi and Kanpur were both placed in the world's top 100 in terms of environmental impact. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has been listed among the world's top 50 institutions for environmental education, according to Mint.

The 2025 QS Sustainability rankings include 78 Indian universities, with nine of the top ten improving their ranks this year and 21 new institutions making their debut on the list.

"Of the 78 Indian universities that feature in the 2025 QS Sustainability rankings…34 have improved on last year’s placing and eight have maintained their positions. This is an excellent achievement for the Indian higher education ecosystem and shows that Indian universities are forging ahead with their sustainability initiatives," said Ben Sowter, Vice-President of London-based QS, talking more about India's performance in this edition of the rankings.

The rankings for 2025 feature almost 1,740 universities from 107 different countries and regions, representing a significant increase from the previous edition for 2024, which had 1,397 universities from 95 countries.