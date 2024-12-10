Can Trump really end birth-based citizenships in the USA?

One of the first promises United States of America's (USA) President-elect Donald Trump has made following his victory in the 2024 Presidential elections is to remove birthright citizenship once he takes office.

Anyone born in the United States is entitled to birthright citizenship. It has been in effect for decades and applies to children born to people who are unlawfully in the nation or are in the United States on a tourist or student visa and want to return to their home country.

This promise is in line with his campaign vows to limit immigration and redefine American identity.

However, efforts to repeal the provision would face severe legal obstacles, reports Economic Times.

Citizenship through naturalisation is not practised in every country, and Trump and his supporters have said that the system is being misused. They argue for stricter requirements for becoming an American citizen.

Others argue that this is a right guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that would be extremely difficult to overturn, and even if it were, it would be a horrible idea.

The 14th Amendment says, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Trump and other opponents of birthright citizenship argue that it creates an incentive for people to enter the United States illegally or engage in "birth tourism," in which pregnant women enter the country specifically to give birth so that their children can obtain citizenship before returning to their home countries.

However, legal experts say that the President of the United States of America does not have the power to amend the Constitution and remove citizenship through naturalisation, as such an executive order would be challenged in American Courts, Economic Times reports.