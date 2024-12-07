Odisha PSC 2023 preliminary exam on December 15

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the preliminary phase of the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCS) for 2023 on December 15, 2024. Those applicants who have registered for the exam are eagerly awaiting the release of the OPSC OCS Admit Card and details about the exam schedule.

In a notification issued by the commission on December 6, it said, "It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023 on 15.12.2024 (Sunday) in the five zones Le Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Sambalpur, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 as per the following time table..."



The preliminary exam will take place on December 15, 2024, in two shifts. The first shift, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, will cover General Studies Paper I, while the second shift, from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm, will focus on General Studies Paper II.

Each paper will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates from the PwD (Persons with Disability) category will be provided an additional 40 minutes per session, extending their timings to 12.40 pm for the morning session and 4.10 pm for the afternoon session, as reported by t`he Times of India.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies, as announced in the official notification. The commission accepted online applications from eligible candidates between January 17, 2024, and February 16, 2024.

The process of examination includes a preliminary exam, followed by the main written exam. Those who qualify are invited for a personal interview. Subsequently, candidates undergo document verification and a medical examination.