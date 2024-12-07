Indian Army Calling Director's brutal harassment of his students | Explained

In a shocking video, Director of Indian Army Calling (IAC), a private training institute established for defence job aspirants, Basava Venkata Ramana allegedly thrashed job seekers who were under him for training in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.
The video, which has now gone viral, shows that he mercilessly thrashed the job seekers with a leather belt and used abusive language against them. Though the incident took place in December 2023, it came into the limelight after that video went viral on various social media platforms a couple of days ago, according to a report by The New Indian Express.
Expressing concern over the incident, Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh wrote on his official social media handle X, "Whatever may be the reason, such acts of aggression is unwarranted. Andhra Pradesh police as well as Srikakulam police will take an appropriate action on the accused."
However, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders alleged that accused Ramana was the follower of Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Srikakulam MLA Gondu Sankhar via official social media. The YSRCP leaders are alleging that accused Ramana collected amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from each individual with the false promise of securing government jobs in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.
They have also been alleging that Ramana has been threatening and assaulting the students in the name of Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, stated the report by The New Indian Express.
Therefore, Andhra Pradesh police announced that they initiated a probe into the incident following the video. The student featured in the video has been identified and a team has been sent to obtain his statement, AP police stated through their official social media X handle.
Basava Venkata Ramana of Srimukhalingam village under Jalumuru mandal set up a private training institute in the name of Indian Army Calling (IAC) at Srikakulam district headquarters a few years ago.
He has been admitting unemployed youth in his IAC for coaching-cum-physical training, duping them in the guise of giving them jobs in the Indian Army, Navy and Airforce. He has been sending his students for several government rallies and festival bundobust duties as volunteers by using his relationships with the district officials and leaders for the past few years. He has been maintaining special dress code for his IAC students in the public rallies, and Radhasaptami bundobust duties at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavilli.
Therefore, hundreds of students have been joining the IAC with the aim of getting jobs in Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and other defense forces.
Taking the job seeker's innocence to his advantage, Ramana allegedly collected Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh from each individual by duping them in the guise of giving them jobs in the defence forces. Several job seekers, who paid money to Ramana questioned him about their job.
Therefore, Ramana reportedly thrashed the victims by abusing and mercilessly beating them with a belt in a room in December 2023.