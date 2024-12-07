Indian Army Calling Director's brutal harassment of his students | Explained

In a shocking video, Director of Indian Army Calling (IAC), a private training institute established for defence job aspirants, Basava Venkata Ramana allegedly thrashed job seekers who were under him for training in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows that he mercilessly thrashed the job seekers with a leather belt and used abusive language against them. Though the incident took place in December 2023, it came into the limelight after that video went viral on various social media platforms a couple of days ago, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Expressing concern over the incident, Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh wrote on his official social media handle X, "Whatever may be the reason, such acts of aggression is unwarranted. Andhra Pradesh police as well as Srikakulam police will take an appropriate action on the accused."