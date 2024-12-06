Will Centre frame guidelines to safeguard interests of Indian students studying abroad? Delhi HC hopes so

The Delhi High Court (HC), today, Friday, December 6, directed the Union government to consider a petition seeking the creation of guidelines to safeguard the interests of Indian students traveling abroad for educational purposes.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to review the request made by the NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, which filed the petition.

The petition highlighted the lack of adequate legal protection for students pursuing education abroad, leaving them vulnerable to fraud, exploitation, and malpractices by unregulated agents and foreign institutions, said a report by IANS.

The petition argued that the current legal framework under the Emigration Act of 1983 does not specifically address the challenges faced by students seeking education abroad.

According to the petition, Section 2(f) of the Emigration Act defines "emigration" as the departure of individuals for employment purposes, excluding students. As a result, students do not receive the same legal protections as emigrants traveling for work.

Filed by advocate Basil Jason, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) stressed that the absence of regulatory oversight exposes Indian students to significant risks of exploitation while studying overseas. The petition further pointed out that the lack of statutory safeguards infringes on students' fundamental rights to equality and protection under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, added IANS.

The petitioners urged that, in the absence of specific legislation, the government should issue guidelines to protect students migrating abroad. These guidelines, they argued, would provide immediate relief to students by ensuring their rights are protected and preventing unethical practices and exploitation.