CSIR UGC NET 2024: Result expected SOON; check updates at csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Univeristy Grads Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) results 2024 soon. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Besides that, the exact date and time for the release of the results has not been announced yet. Once available, candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.



To download their scorecards, candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth.



To recall, the CSIR UGC NET exam was held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024. On the first two days, the test was conducted in two shifts: from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Following this, the exam on July 27 was conducted only in the first shift. The examination took place at 348 centres across 187 cities, with a total number of 2,25,335 candidates participating.



The provisional answer key for CSIR-UGC NET was released on August 9. Candidates had the opportunity to submit feedback on the provisional answer key until August 11, with a fee of Rs 200 for each objection.



The agency had stated that subject experts will review these objections, and if any are found valid, the final answer key will be updated. The CSIR NET results will be based on the final answer key.