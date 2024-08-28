West Bengal BJP writes to Amit Shah seeking action on CM Banerjee’s “revenge politics”

Raising concerns about a few comments made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a recent rally, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State President of West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting his “immediate attention”.



In his letter, Majumdar alleged that the CM addressed the student wing of her party, the Trinamool Congress and said, “I never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done.”



“This is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state,” Majumdar writes.



He further directs attention to another statement by Banerjee, where she allegedly declared, “Remember, if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn,” and terms these the “words of an anti-national”.



“Her statement is a clear attempt to threaten, incite violence, and sow hatred among the people. She no longer deserves to hold such an important position. She must resign immediately,” Majumdar writes.



He further states that Banerjee’s comments in her rally undermine the safety and security of West Bengal’s citizens and the integrity of the state.



“I look forward to your prompt and decisive action to safeguard the interests of the citizens of West Bengal and uphold the constitutional values of our nation,” Majumdar writes, seeking immediate cognisance from the Union Home Ministry in upholding the rule of law and maintaining public order in the state.



To recall, the BJP observed a 12-hour statewide bandh in West Bengal, in protest of harsh police action on the Chhatra Samiti’s Nabanna Abhijaan yesterday, August 27. At the same time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also held a rally in Kolkata, urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the investigation of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.