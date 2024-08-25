After NEET PG, pursuing ENT as specialisation took this young doctor straight to Eiffel Tower. Here's how

In the summer of 1999, Dr Rajiv Dhawan was at a crossroads, much like many young doctors finishing their internships and facing the daunting task of preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam. He vividly recalls the lack of focus and dedication that characterised his initial attempts at preparation. Like many, he found it easy to blame his junior residency and the social distractions of friendships. But deep down, he knew the responsibility lay within him.
By July, Dr Dhawan realised a change was necessary. Seeking solitude and a fresh environment, he decided to leave the familiar chaos of his daily life and headed to the tranquil hills of Himachal Pradesh. His goal was clear: Secure a rank under 500 in the NEET PG entrance exams, a rank that would open doors to the future he dreamed of.
Dr Dhawan found a home with a local family, whom he now considers his extended family. Their warmth and support were pivotal during those months of intense study and introspection. “The initial days were tough,” he admits. “I struggled with discipline, plagued by uncertainty about whether I could truly commit to the task ahead.” But as time passed, Dr. Dhawan found his focus. He describes the transformation as turning “from a wild monkey to a pet dog” — a journey from chaos to calm, from distraction to dedication.
The young doctor's hard work paid off. When the results were announced, Dr Dhawan secured an All-India rank (AIR) of 469. It was a moment of triumph, yet it also presented another decision. Many around him questioned his choice when he opted for ENT as his specialisation. But for Dr Dhawan, the decision was clear. ENT resonated with him deeply, offering a perfect balance of outpatient care and surgical experience, along with the excitement of emerging subspecialties.
Reflecting on his journey, Dr Dhawan speaks with humility about his background.
“I come from a family that wasn’t financially stable,” he says.
As a child, he remembers looking at pictures of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in newspapers, never imagining that he would one day see it in person.
But fate had other plans.
While attending a conference in Coimbatore, he impulsively applied for a scholarship. To his amazement, he was selected. A few months later, he found himself standing before the Eiffel Tower — not in the pages of a newspaper, but in real life. The experience was surreal, a testament to the power of self-motivation and resilience.
For Dr Dhawan, the lesson is clear.
“With each passing day, competition in every aspect of life seems to get tougher. It’s rightly called the Rat Race. But it’s up to each individual whether they want to be mere spectators or take up the challenge, confront their insecurities, and reach the finish line with everything they’ve got,” he sats.
The doctor believes that nothing can shake the confidence that comes from within, a confidence that, when nurtured, can lead to great heights — perhaps even as high as the Eiffel Tower itself.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap)