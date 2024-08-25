After NEET PG, pursuing ENT as specialisation took this young doctor straight to Eiffel Tower. Here's how

In the summer of 1999, Dr Rajiv Dhawan was at a crossroads, much like many young doctors finishing their internships and facing the daunting task of preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam. He vividly recalls the lack of focus and dedication that characterised his initial attempts at preparation. Like many, he found it easy to blame his junior residency and the social distractions of friendships. But deep down, he knew the responsibility lay within him.

By July, Dr Dhawan realised a change was necessary. Seeking solitude and a fresh environment, he decided to leave the familiar chaos of his daily life and headed to the tranquil hills of Himachal Pradesh. His goal was clear: Secure a rank under 500 in the NEET PG entrance exams, a rank that would open doors to the future he dreamed of.

Dr Dhawan found a home with a local family, whom he now considers his extended family. Their warmth and support were pivotal during those months of intense study and introspection. “The initial days were tough,” he admits. “I struggled with discipline, plagued by uncertainty about whether I could truly commit to the task ahead.” But as time passed, Dr. Dhawan found his focus. He describes the transformation as turning “from a wild monkey to a pet dog” — a journey from chaos to calm, from distraction to dedication.