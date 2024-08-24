RG Kar rape-murder case: Polygraph tests on Dr Sandip Ghosh, Sanjay Roy, 5 other accused to begin

Today, Saturday, August 24, a team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, arrived in Kolkata.



A polygraph test is scheduled to be conducted on the former RG Kar Medical College principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and others, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, according to ANI.



According to sources, the polygraph test will be administered to Sandip Ghosh, Sanjay Roy — the main accused, four doctors, and one other volunteer.



The sources further added that the polygraph test on Sanjay Roy will be conducted in jail, while the others have been called at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata.



Case will be handled by the CBI

Earlier in the day, Kolkata police announced that, following a court order, all documents related to the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College have been handed over to the CBI by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).



Prior to this, the Calcutta High Court handed the investigation of financial irregularities involving Dr Sandip Ghosh, to the CBI, previously handled by the SIT.



The decision was made during the hearing of a petition filed by Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of the hospital, who accused Ghosh of financial misconduct and unethical practices.



CBI to present report by September 17

The high court assigned the CBI to investigate the matter, as they are also handling the investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital, reported ANI.



The CBI has been granted three weeks to submit a progress report to the court about the investigation. The report is to be presented to the court on September 17, stated ANI.



Meanwhile, Sanjay Roy's custody has been given to the CBI, and he is to remain under vigilance till September 6, 2024.



On August 9, a trainee doctor was discovered dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College.