Udaipur: Class X student stabbed by classmate succumbs to his injuries

According to a report by IANS, in a tragic turn of events, a Class X student who was stabbed by his classmate at a government school in Udaipur on Friday, August 16, and succumbed to his injuries, today, Monday, August 19.

The 15-year-old student, identified as Devraj Mochi, sustained severe injuries after being stabbed by his classmate following an altercation on August 16. He was admitted to the MB Hospital where his condition deteriorated at around 3 pm, today.

As soon as the news of his demise was confirmed by the doctors, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the hospital, officials said.

In addition to this, on August 16, violence broke out in the city after the stabbing incident when nearly half a dozen cars were set ablaze by an angry mob, while incidents of stone pelting were also reported from certain parts of the city.

As per reports, the students were from different communities, which led to tension in the city.

Besides this, the district Collector Arvind Poswal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal held a meeting with the hospital administration at around 3.30 pm, today, Monday, August 19, following which the SP instructed to build barricades outside the Emergency ward for security purposes.

Entry of people has been barred at both the main gates of the hospital. As per sources, at around 2 pm, Devraj's sister Suhani and a cousin had tied rakhi to him after obtaining approval from the District Collector, praying for his long life.

Furthermore, police forces have also been deployed in different parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident, while the internet ban has also been extended till 10 pm to stop the spread of rumours.

SP Goyal and other officers are monitoring the security arrangements on the hospital premises.

Commenting on the tragic development, state Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said, "I appeal to all to maintain law and order. We will try to give the harshest punishment to the accused. Our government stands with the bereaved family."

To contextualise, on Friday, August 16, the two classmates, both aged 15 years, got into a fight during post-lunch hours at a government school in the Bhatiyani Chauhatta area following which one student stabbed the other with a knife.