RG Kar rape-murder: “Rattirer Shaathi” — WB gov't introduces new measures to improve safety of women

The State Government of West Bengal has introduced new measures in order to improve the safety and security of women, especially those working in the healthcare sector. Outlined in a formal notice issued by the government, the new measures come in response to the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

One of the key initiatives introduced is the "Rattirer Shaathi" (Helpers of the Night), designed to provide a safer working environment for women on night shifts in government hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, and other workplaces.

The programme includes the deployment of female volunteers during night shifts, the creation of Safe Zones with comprehensive CCTV coverage, and the introduction of a mobile phone app equipped with an alarm system that connects directly to local police stations.

The government has also mandated that the working hours of female doctors and other women in the healthcare sector should not exceed 12 hours, with night duty to be avoided, wherever possible. This move is intended to mitigate the risks associated with long and isolated night shifts.

In an effort to strengthen security, medical colleges, super-speciality hospitals, and district hospitals will now be subject to regular security checks and Breathalyzer tests. Additionally, night police patrols will be intensified to ensure a safer environment.

The government also plans to roll out district-wide programmes aimed at sensitising government establishments to issues concerning women's safety, urging private institutions to adopt similar protocols.

"The Bengal Government is for the people, of the people, by the people and committed to the people," the notice read.