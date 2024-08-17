RG Kar rape-murder: IMA writes to PM Modi demanding better security for medical professionals

Today, August 17, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, seeking immediate measures to ensure the safety of medical professionals following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident, which occurred on August 10, has stirred massive protests across the nation.

The letter states, "The RG Kar, Kolkata incident has brought to fore the two dimensions of violence in the hospital: a crime of barbaric scale due to the lack of safe spaces for women and the hooliganism that is unleashed due to lack of an organised security protocol."

The IMA has outlined several demands aimed at preventing such incidents in the future. The association has called for a Central Act that incorporates the 2020 amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft 'The Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill 2019'. This, they argue, would bolster existing state legislation, offering stronger protection for healthcare professionals.

The IMA also highlighted the need for stringent security measures in hospitals, for the declaration of hospitals as safe zones, with mandatory security entitlements, the installation of CCTVs, and the deployment of security personnel.

In addition to these measures, the IMA has demanded a meticulous investigation into the crime, ensuring that justice is rendered within a specified timeframe.