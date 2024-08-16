RG Kar rape-murder: WB Police Commissioner addresses rumours around the case

The West Bengal Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal has addressed rumours around the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal stating that they have no basis, reports ANI.

Commissioner Goyal refuted claims that the police had informed the victim's family that she had committed suicide and dismissed allegations that 150 grams of semen were found in the victim’s body. "It is wrong that we have informed the victim's family that she committed suicide. It is wrong that 150 grams of semen was found in her body," he asserted.

He also responded to criticisms of the Kolkata Police's handling of the case. "Far too many rumours are floating which have no basis, and based on them, a lot of so-called experts are creating narratives...The case has now gone to the CBI and let's have faith in the agency. In the very little time we had, our officers tried to do everything possible... We are liable for legal action if anyone in our team has done anything wrong.”

To recall, on August 10, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered within the premises of the medical college. Later her semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection to the crime.

The severity of the incident suggests a gang rape and this has stirred massive protests across the nation. On the night of August 14, there was a nationwide call for protests for women to reclaim the night as an outrage against the heinous nature of the crime. On the same night, the college was vandalised by miscreants.

Amidst allegations of mishandling by the Kolkata Police, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI. Today, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who resigned on August 12, following backlash over the incident, was brought in for questioning by the CBI at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.