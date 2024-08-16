RG Kar rape-murder case: Police issues prohibitory orders ahead of protest calls in central Delhi

The Delhi Police issued prohibitory orders in the central areas of the city amid protest calls by multiple organisations against the rape and murder case in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, reports PTI.

According to the report, an official informed that heavy police personnel have been deployed and Section 163 (prohibitory orders) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed near the Parliament and other parts of central Delhi.

A Delhi Police officer said the city remains on alert due to Independence Day celebrations, states PTI.

The official said that due to the protests traffic at some intersections in central Delhi has been diverted.

The alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has triggered widespread protests in many parts of the country.

Several Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs), including those from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, have announced a protest near Nirman Bhawan on Friday, August 16.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has given a call for a candle march at India Gate at 6 pm.

Delhi University's Krantikari Yuya Sangthan has called for a protest meeting at Mandi House at 2 pm at Mandi House, reports PTI.

Further, the student wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has also announced a protest at 7.30 pm at Jantar Mantar. The march will begin at Mandi House and will end at Jantar Mantar.