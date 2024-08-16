Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Police begins crackdown on netizens over ‘fake news’?

The horrific gang rape and murder case of a young doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College has now taken a new turn, as the Kolkata police has allegedly initiated a crackdown against individuals who allegedly raised their voices about the crime on social media, accusing them of spreading “fake news and misinformation.”

A few netizens have come forward informing that they received official legal notices from Kolkata Police, directing them to delete the social media posts and urging them to refrain from such actions in the future.

One such notice was issued to Twitter user Sunanda Roy (@SaffronSunanda), which read, “It has been observed that you are using social media for posting offensive, malicious and inciting posts. Cyber police Station Kolkata hereby issues notice against you under Section 168 BNSS,2023 for posting such message which may result in a cognizable offence.”