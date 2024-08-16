Indore: Gov't school teacher arrested for strip-searching female students for mobile phone

An FIR has been registered against a government school teacher in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly strip-searching female students to look for a mobile phone that rang in class, reports PTI.

According to the report, the police were informed that the incident occurred on August 2. The parents claim that the teacher took five girls to the washroom and strip-searched them after a mobile phone rang during class at a government higher secondary school.

Malharganj police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Raghuvanshi said initial investigations have revealed that the teacher had "mentally tortured" minor girls by allegedly making them remove their clothes to find their mobile phones.

FIR has been registered under sections 76 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and section 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, states PTI.

The statements of the victims, their parents and teachers have been recorded and during the investigation, it was revealed that the teacher had no "sexual intention", and hence, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was not included in the FIR, states PTI.