Telangana doctors protest Kolkata medico's rape-murder

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) observed candlelight vigil in all medical colleges in the state to express solidarity for the tragic incident of rape and murder of a second-year PG student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Doctors in various government medical colleges and hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad as well as Government Medical College (GMC) Ramagundam, Karimnagar observed the vigil from 6 pm to 7 pm in the campuses on Monday, August 12.

At a few places, doctors also organised candlelight rallies on the streets to express grief over the death of the medico.

Doctors from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association (RDA) also called for a gathering in the premises followed by candlelight vigil.

Doctors demanded justice in the case as well as the safety of doctors in hospitals and medical colleges across India.

A postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was raped and mudered on August 9 and across medical colleges and institutes of the country, candlelight vigils, demonstrations, sloganeering and protests are being organised in solidarity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that if the Kolkata Police is not able to solve the matter by Sunday, August 18, then the matter will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).