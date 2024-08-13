India-Israel join hands for new water technology centre at IIT Madras

India and Israel have joined hands for the establishment of a new water technology centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which is expected to serve as a "key contributor" to India's efforts to achieve sustainable water supply for all. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The Embassy of Israel in India, in its statement, termed the deal a "significant milestone" in the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in the field of integrated water resource management.

A Joint Statement of Intent was signed to establish a Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras.

"This tripartite agreement, signed by the Embassy of Israel, IIT Madras, and the AMRUT mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, reflects a shared commitment to address the critical challenges of water management in India," it said.

Furthermore, the Center of Water Technology aims to become a hub for innovation, research, and capacity-building in water technologies, particularly focusing on sustainable solutions for urban water supply.

To kickstart this initiative, a capacity-building course on '24/7 Water Supply in Urban Areas' was organised at IIT Madras from August 5 to August 8, it added.

"This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of India and Israel to address the pressing challenges of water scarcity and management," Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, was quoted as saying in the statement.

He further said, "The establishment of the Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras is a testament to our strong partnership, and we look forward to working together to develop innovative solutions that will benefit millions in India."

The Embassy of Israel in India remains committed to fostering cooperation in water technology and management, and this new centre is, "expected to be a key contributor to India's efforts to achieve sustainable water supply for all", it said.