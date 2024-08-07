NEET-PG 2024: NBEMS changes exam city just three days before exam; students in a fix

Today, August 7, just three days before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024, numerous students reported that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had changed their examination centre locations to different states. Concerned netizens took to social media to express their frustrations.

One user, @BhargaviDwivedi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My #NEETPG centre got changed from Delhi NCR to Patna just 3 days before the exam. 974 km far from my location. What kind of management is this? Anyone else who received the same?”

It is worth noting that controversy regarding the test city allotment of NEET-PG 2024, which is scheduled to be held on August 11, began as soon as NBEMS issued examination city slips on July 31. Candidates raised concerns about centres being assigned far from their preferred locations, sometimes in entirely different states. With the exam just days away, the situation has taken a different turn.

“Got sms from #NBE today on 07/08/2024 at 11.49 am my center was delhi ncr even after reallotment now jaipur. A Complete mess,” shared another candidate, @drKeyurUpadhyay, on X.

Similarly, @pankajjhajhriax wrote, “centre changed my own state MP To raipur by NBEMS at this last moment where I should go now I got stucked and lost hopes of neet pg examination why NBEMS is playing with DOCTORS.”

Concerns about this issue were previously brought to the attention of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda. MPs Dr John Brittas, Manickam Tagore, Shashi Tharoor, Kodikunnil Suresh, and the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors’ Network have also sent letters requesting action.

However, with just three days away, now candidates stand in a precarious position with centres that would require travel to different states.