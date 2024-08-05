Delhi Civil Services aspirants' death: Protests enter tenth day, nukaad natak to be staged today

It's the tenth day and the protest against the death of Civil Services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle continues. Today, Monday, August 5, students are planning to put up nukaad natak (street plays).

"This is our tenth day of the peaceful protest. We will be starting a new protest on Monday (August 5) at 6 pm in the form of Nukkad Natak (street acts) and through our act we will show the justice we demand," Akansha said, speak to ANI.

Another protestor, Himanshu, shared, "The draft of our demands is ready. The government needs to convey what they have done on the road in front of all the UPSC aspirants. The investigation by the Delhi Police has been very loose and the implementation of the demands by the students has been very slow. There should be action taken against the main concerned authorities and financial compensation needs to be given to the students," he said.

Himanshu said, "The state government have given us assurance that steps will be implemented but we want to see the action take place."

The protestors also demanded the immediate release of the Delhi Coaching Educational Centre and Regulation Act so that they could read and rectify the bill.