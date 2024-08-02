"Truth always wins": Education Minister Pradhan hails SC judgement on NEET UG exam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, Friday, August 2, hailed the Supreme Court's observation regarding no systemic breach of integrity in the 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam. He said that this has validated the government's position.



Pradhan's response to Opposition's remarks

Attacking the opposition over its continued allegations of irregularities, including a question paper leak in the national medical entrance exam, the minister wrote on social media platform X, "The cloud of lies may hide the sun of truth for some time, but truth always wins." He added that the findings and the verdict "outrightly reject the propaganda that was being peddled".



The Supreme Court today, August 2, stated that the NEET-UG exams were not cancelled amidst concerns of paper leaks as they did not find any such systemic breaches.



Although Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, while delivering the verdict, stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) must cease its flip-flopping observed this year, as it does not benefit the students.



Gov't to ensure zero-error examination system

In his social media post the union minister further asserted that the government's commitment lies in instituting a "tamper-free, transparent and zero-error examination system". He said that to ensure this, the recommendations of a high-level committee will be implemented at the earliest.



"The findings and the verdict outrightly rejects the propaganda that was being peddled. We whole-heartedly thank Supreme Court for delivering justice and protecting the interests of lakhs of hardworking students. We shall implement the court's judgement in letter and spirit," wrote Minister Pradhan, as months of speculation regarding alleged scams, security breaches, and paper leaks, had rocked the whole system.



Panel constituted

On June 22, the Union Education Ministry set up a seven-member panel, led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Radhakrishnan, to review the NTA's operations and recommend exam reforms.