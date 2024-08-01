Gujarat girl who scored 705/720 in NEET-UG exam fails again in her Class XII supplementary exams

Despite achieving outstanding results in the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) with a remarkable score of 705 out of 720, the girl from Gujarat gained nothing out of it. As per a report by the Times of India, the girl has again failed in the Class XII (science) board supplementary exams.

This casts serious doubt on the credibility of the NEET-UG examinations, as the student had failed in physics and chemistry papers in the board exams which were conducted in March.

The Times of India reported that the student was allowed to appear for the supplementary exams in June, where she failed physics. In her previous attempt, she had scored a 21, this time the score was 22, quite not the increment that could have let her qualify for NEET-UG.

According to the report, the girl scored 33 in Chemistry, marginally passing the subject, and the passing mark was the same. Previously in the March exam, she had scored 31.

After the revision of question number 19 following Supreme Court orders, the girl's score was reduced to 700.

The Times of India reported that her NEET score puts her in the top 99.89 percentile in physics, 99.14 in chemistry, and 99.94 in Biology, which would have usually earned her a seat at a topmost medical college, but now she stands disqualified as she could not pass her class XII examinations.