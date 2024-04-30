USA: Tensions run high as graduation ceremonies approach amidst Pro-Palestine protests on campuses

As the semester draws to a close and graduation ceremonies approach, colleges across the United States (US) are urging pro-Palestinian student protesters to dismantle their tent encampments, reports PTI.

The ongoing protests have been fueled by Israel's bombing of Palestine and many students are demanding that their universities sever financial ties with Israel.

According to PIT, protests are still active on several campuses, including at George Washington University, where protesters breached and dismantled barriers around the University Yard, which had been closed since last week. At Columbia University, dialogue between academic leaders and student organisers has not progressed, according to the university president. Meanwhile, protesters at Yale University set up a new encampment after police arrested nearly 50 demonstrators and cleared a similar camp.

The situation has prompted the University of Southern California (USC) to cancel its main graduation ceremony this spring, while other colleges are hoping for a peaceful resolution so that they can hold their ceremonies, states the PTI report.

Tensions are running high after “some physical altercations broke out among demonstrators,” Mary Osako, Vice-Chancellor for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Strategic Communications, said in a statement. There were no reports of arrests or injuries.

About 275 people were arrested on Saturday, April 27, at various campuses including Indiana University at Bloomington, Arizona State University and Washington University in St.Louis.

The number of arrests nationwide has surpassed 900 since New York police removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University and arrested more than 100 demonstrators on April 18.

The plight of students who have been arrested has become a central part of protests, with the students and a growing number of faculty demanding amnesty for protesters. At issue is whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students through their adult lives.