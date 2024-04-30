Osmania University: Hostels to remain open during summer vacation

The Osmania University (OU) administration has released a notice, today, Tuesday, April 30, announcing its decision to keep the university hostels operational during the summer vacation period from May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024.

The letter, signed by the Registrar, states that traditionally, this period is a time when students go back to their homes or engage in extracurricular activities off-campus, and the university administration takes up minor repairs and renovations. However, a group of students approached the university administration with a desire to utilise the summer vacation period for competitive exam preparation. Recognising their request and commitment to their academic pursuits, the university has decided to keep the hostels open.

"In response to the aforementioned representation, the University Administration pleased to announce that the University Hostels will remain operational during the summer vacation period. This decision is intended to accommodate those students who wish to stay back on campus and leverage the available facilities for their exam preparation and academic endeavours," states the notice.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, April 27, OU students protested over the lack of hostel facilities on campus. They alleged that the university did not provide its students basic necessities including fresh water and did not pay any heed to their grievances.