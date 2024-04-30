Jharkhand Board Class XII results OUT; 3% dip in pass percentage than last year

Today, Tuesday, April 30, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the Class XII examination in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, reports PTI.

According to the report, the test was successfully cleared by 85.48 per cent of the students who appeared for the exam.

The JAC Chairman, Anil Mahto, announced the results of the examination in the presence of Uma Shankar Singh, the Secretary of the State School Education and Literacy department. According to Mahto, the pass percentage of students in Science was 72.70 per cent, in Commerce it was 90.60 per cent, and the highest pass percentage of 93.16 per cent was achieved by students from Arts.

Over 3.44 students were enrolled for the examinations, which were held in February this year. More than 2.98 lakh students cleared the examinations.

Sneha, a student of Ursline Inter College Ranchi, secured the top position in the Science stream by scoring an impressive 491 marks out of 500.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Saha, a student of Urline Inter College Ranchi, topped the Commerce stream in the state by scoring 474 out of 500 marks, states PTI.

In the Arts stream, Zeenat Parween from Government Plus-2 High School, Kanke, emerged state topper by obtaining 472 marks out of 500.

The results, however, dropped by around three per cent compared to the previous year. In 2023, overall results in all three streams were 88.67 per cent.

Girls have performed better than boys in two streams: Arts and Commerce, while boys have outperformed girls by a small margin in the Science stream. Girls' pass percentages in Arts and Commerce were higher than boys, with 94.22 per cent and 93.46 per cent respectively, while boys had 91.68 per cent and 88.40 per cent pass percentages in Arts and Commerce, respectively.

"In the Science stream, the results of Physics and Chemistry were not satisfactory. We need to work in these subjects to improve the results in future," Singh said.

Speaking about the overall decline in results, he said that when the pattern changes, it also reflects in results.

"A slight three per cent results dropped compared to the previous year, as the examinations were not taken in OMR sheets this time," he said.