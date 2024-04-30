Himachal Pradesh: Class XII student dies by suicide after failing Board exams

Today, Tuesday, April 30, a Class XII student named Rohit Chauhan of Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, allegedly took his own life after failing his Board exams, states a report by PTI.

The 18-year-old reportedly hung himself from the ceiling fan in his home located in Surajpur village in Paonta.

He studied in a government school in Puruwala, the PTI report states.

According to Paonta DSP Aditi Singh, Rohit, who had failed his Class XII Board exams for the second time, was under a lot of stress. He was rushed to Paonta civil hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A case in this regard has been registered and investigations are underway, as per PTI.

Recently, in a similar case, three first-year inter-students died by suicide in Telangana after their results were declared. This was because they had failed in one or more subjects. All three students were found hanging from ceiling fans.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111