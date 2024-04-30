"Couldn't do it this year as well": NEET aspirant in Kota dies by suicide

A 20-year-old who was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself just days before his third attempt at cracking the exam, reports PTI.

"Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well," a note found in the room said.

There have been nine cases of suspected suicide by coaching students in Kota since January this year, and the total number of student suicides in the coaching hub for 2023 was 26, states PTI.

According to PTI, Rajasthan native Bharat Kumar Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan today, Tuesday, April 30, morning, police said. They said a one-line suicide note was recovered from the room saying which stated, “Sorry papa, me is saal bhi nahi kar paya” (Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well).

Rajput had already attempted the NEET twice before and was planning to take his third attempt on May 5, Jawahar Nagar Sub Inspector Gopal Singh informed.

The student had been living in a paying guest (PG) room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar for the past year while preparing for the medical entrance exam. The student's nephew, Rohit, had also been staying with him and studying for the same exam, PTI reports.

According to the officer, the medical aspirant allegedly died suicide today, April 30, around 10.30 am while Rohit was outside. When Rohit returned around 11.15 am, he found the room was closed from inside and saw Bharat hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet after peeping through a window.

Prima facie, it seems that the student took the extreme step as he was under stress of not performing well in his upcoming third attempt, however, the actual reason for death would be clear only after investigation, Singh said.

The body has been placed in the mortuary of MBS hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members from their native Dholpura district, he added.

In a similar case, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant and Haryana native named Sumit Panchal reportedly took his own life earlier on Sunday, April 27. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:



The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,



Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),



BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,



TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),



Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and



I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111