AIIMS: Nursing student takes life allegedly due to depression over studies

Today, Tuesday, April 30, a 21-year-old woman was found dead in her hostel room at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), allegedly after hanging herself, states a report by PTI. According to the police, a suicide note was discovered at the scene.

At around 11.30 am, one of the hostel staff members discovered the woman hanging from the ceiling fan in her room and immediately informed the authorities, as per the police report, states PTI.

Upon investigation, the police recovered a suicide note in which she had stated that she was depressed due to their nursing studies and preparations for the Bihar Public Service Commission exam, the police informed.

The woman was a second-year BSc student. Her family, who lives in Bihar, were informed about their daughter. Further investigation is underway, they said, PTI reports.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111