FMGE June 2024: NBEMS announces exam dates; applications open from today, April 29

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 session through a notice today, Monday, April 29. The examination will be held on July 6 2024 via a computer-based platform at various centers across the country.

As per the notice by NBEMS, interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of the examination, and other details on the Information Bulletin available on the NBEMS website. The information bulletin can be accessed from April 29 onwards by visiting the NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS has also provided important dates related to the FMGE June 2024 exam.

The application form for FMGE June 2024 can only be submitted online via https://natboard.edu.in from April 29, 2024 to May 20, 2024, till 11.55 pm. The The date of examination is July 6, 2024, and results will be declared by August 6, 2024.

The FMGE is an examination for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), who have obtained their primary medical qualifications from any medical institution outside India and who wish to practice medicine in India. The examination is conducted twice a year in June and December by the NBEMS.

For any queries related to application form submission, refund of failed transactions, payment gateway-related issues, and so on, candidates can contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.