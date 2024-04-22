Food poisoning leads to hospitalisation of 50+ coaching centre students in Pune district

More than 50 students from a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Pune district have been hospitalised after they suffered from food poisoning, a police official said on Sunday, April 21, stated a report by PTI.

All are in a stable condition, he said.

The private centre in Khed taluka has provided boarding facilities to over 500 students.

It offers coaching to students preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the senior official said.

After having dinner at the coaching centre on Friday night, April 19, more than 50 students complained of food poisoning symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea the next day.

The students were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stable, the official said.

The police have launched a probe into the food poisoning incident and food samples are being sent for lab testing, he added.

A severe case of food poisoning in Telangana

A Class VI student of the Social Welfare Boys' Residential School in Bhuvanagiri in Telangana, Ch Prashanth, 12, died after battling for life at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted for food poisoning a few days ago, stated a report by The New Indian Express.