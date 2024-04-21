Hubballi murder: Jilted lover murders student; Case of love jihad or gender violence?

The murder of a student at Hubballi’s BVB College on April 18 has caused quite a stir both within the city and beyond.

This incident, stemming from a case of unrequited love gone wrong, demands a deeper understanding of the motives behind such actions. EdexLive explores this case in detail and seeks to understand the factors that drive someone to such extremes in the name of love.

What happened?

On Thursday, April 18, Neha Hiremath, a 24-year-old student and the daughter of Hubballi's Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College.

According to reports, Neha was coming out of the college after writing her examination when she was attacked by Mohammed Fayaz, who stabbed her multiple times. The incident was also captured on camera and is now being circulated on social media.

While Fayaz was arrested and a knife, the weapon of violence, was recovered, Neha was declared dead upon arrival at KIMS Hospital.

Police sources also disclosed that Fayaz was in love with Neha and wanted to marry her. But she was against it. And Fayaz expressed his anguish when Neha stopped coming to the college and also stopped receiving his calls and messages.

Meanwhile, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP, staged a protest in front of the college seeking stringent action against the accused.

Love jihad or gender violence?

As ABVP raises their saffron flags high in response to the Hubballi murder and "love-Jihad" trends on Twitter, it's crucial to get a deeper understanding of what compelled someone to commit such a violent act against someone they profess to love.

Anusha Bharadwaj, Executive Director, VOICE 4 Girls, helps us understand this better. "This particular incident that we are referring to is very shocking. However, it goes to the real core of gender violence and I think two things really stand out," she says.

"One is that, we need to have a conversation with boys and girls very early on about the importance of consent. Consent is the cornerstone of healthy relationships. We need to make our children understand that consent is the most important part of taking any relationship forward," she stresses.

"Two is that we realise that boys do not have a space to show their emotions. They are not taught to handle rejections and failures, in this bid to bring up boys as strong providers and protectors of the family. There is this whole idea that men can propose and girls cannot reject. I think the adolescent boys are imbibing it," she opines.

"I think if we have these two as a really important takeaway from this shocking incident, we will realise that irrespective of caste and religion, these incidents will continue if these two points are not been taken into consideration. Consent is something that you need to talk to children and boys should be trained to show a variety of emotions without resorting to violence," she concludes by adding, "One needs to talk about consent with children and boys should be taught to show a variety of emotions without resorting to violence."

Not the first time

This is not the first instance of a rejected lover resorting to such violence against their former partner, with women often being the unfortunate victims. In fact, just two days ago, a similar tragedy was reported in Karnataka, where 21-year-old Ruksana was murdered by her partner Pradeep.

These occurrences compel us to address issues surrounding gender-based violence, twisted notions of love and relationships among young adults, as well as the pervasive influence of male ego, which knows no bounds of age or institution.