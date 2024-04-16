Sri Chaitanya students bagged top marks in Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results

Sri Chaitanya, one of the leading educational institutions in India, announced the outstanding performance of its students in the Intermediate Exams Results 2024 which were declared on April 12. With a strong focus on academics, rigorous preparation, and exceptional faculty, Sri Chaitanya has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing students with the best possible education and empowering them to achieve their dreams, stated a press release from the institute.

Junior Intermediate

State top marks in Math, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) stream: Chintu Revathi (Hall ticket number: 2404123517) with 467 out of 470 marks; 17 students scored 466 marks and above; 116 students scored 465 marks and above; 1,763 students scored 460 marks and above; state top marks in Biology, Physics, Chemistry (BiPC) stream: T Divya (Hall ticket number: 2412113638) with 436 out of 440 marks; 18 students scored 435 marks and above; 360 students scored 430 marks and above.

Senior intermediate

State top mark in MPC stream: AV Durga Madhulika (Hall ticket number: 2413220835) with 992 out of 1000 marks; State Top Mark in BIPC Stream: S. Pavani (Ht No: 2404240434) with 991 out of 1000 marks; 12 students scored 990 marks and above; 301 students scored 985 marks and above; 1061 students scored 980 marks and above; 20,569 students scored 900 marks and above

Academic excellence attributed to robust programmes and dedicated faculty

Sushma Sree, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, attributed the results to the institution's robust academic programmes, meticulous planning, and the dedication of its highly qualified faculty. "Our students have gained a strong conceptual understanding of subjects through our rigorous coaching, enabling them to excel in the Intermediate Exams," she remarked.

Confidence in upcoming Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, Advanced, and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams

Expressing confidence in the students' ability to secure top ranks in the upcoming results of JEE Main, Advanced, and NEET exams, Sushma Sree highlighted Sri Chaitanya's consistent record of success in these prestigious national-level competitive examinations.

"Last year, Sri Chaitanya made a historic achievement by securing the number one rank in all three exams, proving our commitment to providing students with the best possible preparation for these crucial exams," she added.

Appreciation for students, parents, and faculty members

Sushma Sree extended her congratulations to the high-achieving students, their supportive parents, and the dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff for their unwavering commitment to excellence. "We are incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments and grateful for the unwavering support of our parents and faculty," she concluded.