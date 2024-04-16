PM Modi on Indian students brought back from Ukraine, personal intervention

Noting the power of the tricolour in a foreign land, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was the strength of the Indian flag that became his guarantee when so many people from India, as well as the youth, were trapped in Ukraine at the time of the conflict, stated a report by ANI.

PM Modi said that it was the Indian tricolour that became his "guarantee" during the time of the raging war between Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview with ANI, PM Modi said, "I have been very friendly with both the presidents (Russia and Ukraine). I can publicly say to President Putin that this is not the time for war. I can also say publicly to Ukraine that we should follow the path of dialogue," underscoring that "this is because I have credibility."

"...When I said that so many people from India our youth is trapped. And I need your help. And what can I do for you? Then I said, I have arranged so much. You help me so much. They helped. And the strength of the Indian flag was so much that even a foreigner used to hold the Indian flag in his hand. So there was a place for him. So my flag became my guarantee," the Prime Minister emphasised.

PM Modi said that although there have been a lot of ongoing discussions about Ukraine, he has seen many such incidents since 2014.