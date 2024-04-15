ISB reviews curriculum of its PG course. Here's what to expect

Responding to the ever-changing business landscape, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has unveiled a comprehensive curriculum review for its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). This was mentioned in the press release received by the institute.

This move has three focus points:

- A move towards a more customised and flexible programme structure

- The school will now use more activity-based methods that build the ability to constantly learn

- A built-in system of renewal in the curriculum to respond to future needs proactively

The revised curriculum emphasises personalised and experiential learning opportunities. In this, the newly set up Centre for Learning and Teaching Excellence will play a pivotal role. It will drive continuous improvement in content and curriculum design.

Up till now, half the curriculum could be built by the student from the list of elective courses, while the other half, the core, was fixed. Now, there is much more flexibility. This directly addresses not just the variety of jobs but also the diversity within the PGP cohort.

Customisation in action means an expanded list of elective choices, all tailored to students' career goals, besides flexibility in core courses. PGP students can now build almost up to 60% of the programme from an expanded list of elective credits. The core credits are reduced to 14; of those too, four can be chosen from a wider list.

The school has emphasised enhancing its Analytics curriculum to align with the demands of today's data-driven business landscape. Among new courses would be those covering innovative technologies. Elective offerings include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

To make space for innovations in the one-year programme, the school has also realigned the structure. While earlier there were standard six-week terms, now there are four ‘block weeks’ built-in — making space for a variety of shorter-term courses in between the usual terms.