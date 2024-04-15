IIT Madras launches Mobile Medical Devices Calibration Facility on wheels

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched India's first medical devices calibration facility on wheels. This has been developed by the IIT Madras under its Anaivarukkum IITM (IITM for all) initiatives. This was mentioned in a press release received from the institute.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, launched this facility at the campus today, April 15, 2024, in the presence of Prof R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), Prof M Anbarasu (Head, CEC), Prof S Ramakrishnan, faculty and students.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, highlighted the importance of this initiative by mentioning how medical devices need to be calibrated accurately.

He said, "Proper Diagnosis and treatment are extremely important and for that, the medical devices need to be calibrated accurately and frequently. With escalating costs for calibration, this effort not only reduces the cost of calibration but also the transportation cost and time required. This is a progressive step towards affordable, scalable, quality health care for all.”

This facility is first-of-its-kind in India and is geared towards providing an affordable quality calibration facility and enabling accurate disease diagnosis and treatment.

Furthermore, this will also help to test and maintain medical devices that are used in a wide range of hospitals including those in villages at their doorsteps.

The infrastructure available in this mobile unit includes state-of-the-art equipment to test the safety of medical devices and their functionalities as per international standards.